Not Available

A collection of the animated short films nominated for the 2017 Academy Awards. 1. Blind Vaysha ("Vaysha l'aveugle", Canada, 8') 2. Borrowed Time (US, 7') 3. Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Canada/UK, 35') 4. Pearl (US, 6') 5. Piper (US, 6')