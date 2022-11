Not Available

The Osmonds shot to fame in the 1970s with a clean-cut appeal born out of their Mormon roots, falling in among other family-centric musical acts such as The Jackson 5 and The Cowsills. In this rousing live performance filmed in 1972, the six brothers sing through their biggest hits, including "Puppy Love," "Sweet and Innocent," "One Bad Apple," "Hold Her Tight," "Too Young," "Crazy Horses" and "Down by the Lazy River."