Based on the controversial novel by Philippa Gregory, "The Other Boleyn Girl" is a fictionalised account of the life of Lady Mary Boleyn (Natascha McElhone) who becomes mistress to England's king, Henry VIII (Jared Harris), before being ousted by her younger sister, Anne (Jodhi May.) Mary leaves the Court to marry a commoner, but returns when Anne embarks on a reckless policy to save herself from ruin.