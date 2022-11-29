The Other End of the Rope

Not Available

Nine of the most outstanding climbers nowadays come together in this striking documentary about the ethics, values and the very nature of climbing. The brothers Ravier, Christian Ravier, Ekaitz Maiz, Mikel Zabalza, Arkaitz Yurrita, Eneko César and Unai Mendia will show the unknown side of climbing in the Pyrenees. Best Film - Ukerdi Film Festival 2018. Best Documentary - Cuentamontes 2018. Official Selections 2018: Explos Film Festival, Festival du Film de Montagne de Cluses. Official Selection 2017: Bilbao Mendi Film Festival.