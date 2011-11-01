2011

The Other F Word

  • Music
  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2011

Studio

Mongrel Media

What happens when a generation's ultimate anti-authoritarians — punk rockers — become society's ultimate authorities — dad's? With a large chorus of Punk Rock's leading men — Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Rise Against's Tim McIlrath — The Other F Word follows Jim Lindberg, 20-year veteran of skate punk band, Pennywise, on his hysterical and moving journey from belting his band's anthem, 'Fuck Authority', to embracing his ultimately pivotal authoritarian role in mid-life, fatherhood.

Cast

Art AlexakisHimself
Joe Escalante
Fat Mike
Flea
Lars Frederiksen
Matt Freeman

View Full Cast >

Images