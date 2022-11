Not Available

The other football is not just a documentary about soccer, it's understanding a world signed by indifference and oblivion which still offers a wide variety to those brave enough to be willing to explore it. Neighborliness, improvisation, sacrifice, situations that seem taken from fiction, improbable places, curious characters, passion, and the certainty of a privilege that the first division and Europe will never know: there will always be a wonderful new story to tell.