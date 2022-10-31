The Other Half

Not Available

When English Mark surprises his American bride Holly with her dream honeymoon to Portugal she cant believe her luck. Mark goes to great trouble to organise everything for her. They arrive in Portugal to discover that the country is hosting a major international soccer tournament and that the English national team is playing! Whats more, the England team, and their raucous fans, seem to follow them everywhere. Soccer-loving Mark claims innocence - a complete coincidence - after all, what kind of man would lie to his new wife just to watch England play in a tournament?