Mubiru Reagan's life depends on a football scholarship. His dream is to emulate his idol, Fernando Torres, and be able to score a goal that will take his country, Uganda, to their first African Nations Cup. But above all he wants to study. Featuring Fernando Torres, Sergio Ramos, Yaya Touré and Vincente Del Bosque, this inspiring story reveals the power of football to change the lives of some of the poorest children in the world.