The Other Lamb

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rumble Films

A haunting and nightmarish tale that tells the story of Selah, a young girl born into a repressive cult known as the Flock. The members of the Flock – all women and female children– live in a rural compound, and are led by one man, known only as Shepherd. Selah, a daughter who is on the cusp of teenage-hood, is given the great honor of participating in the sacred ritual of the birthing of the lambs – upon which they depend for survival – where she has a shocking and otherworldly experience. She begins to have strange visions that make her question her own reality, and everything the Shepherd has taught her and her sisters.

Cast

Michiel HuismanShepherd
Raffey CassidySelah
Denise Gough
Eve ConnollyAdriel
Kelly CampbellHanna
Isabelle ConnollyEloise

