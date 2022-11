Not Available

The Other Mexico focuses on that nation's poor and indigenous citizens who have no voice in the political system. Many of them have gravitated to the growing Zapatista movement led by its leader "Subcomandante Marcos". Some feel Marcos is a true folk hero while others view him as an opportunist seeking personal fame. Leading journalists and scholars debate the pros and cons of the movement as it tries to organize the country's disaffected before the 2006 Presidential election.