When Will and Sadie Foust inherit a house on a small, remote island off the coast of Maine, they jump at the chance to make a fresh start with their family. But their eerie new home comes with some challenges, including caring for their 16-year-old orphaned niece, who proves as unwelcoming as their new surroundings. When a neighbor turns up dead, the entire tight-knit island community rallies against the Fousts, who learn that they can’t escape the secrets of their past.