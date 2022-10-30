The other of us

Not Available

Tomás and Sofia have been married for five years. He works as a cartoonist in the local newspaper. She works in a hotel. Tomás dreams of being an artist. But he lacks the inner strength to achieve it. Raul, his best friend and his "Guardian Angel" insists on the highest quality of his paintings. But when everything seems to be happening, Tomás enters in an emotional crisis that keeps him increasingly apart from Sofia into a point that she does not recognize him anymore. Sofia begins to lose her mental sanity. She starts living in an unwanted isolation. In her dormant mental state, she begins to feel bad about what she discovers inside of her...She feels something evil coming closer and closer to her. Sofia realizes that her life became something that now she can not control anymore. Two parallel stories about two persons that look for each other but simultaneously fear one another. Only life as itself