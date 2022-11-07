The Other Shore The Other Shore The Other Shore

Not Available

After Nadodikkattu (1987) and Pattana Pravesham (1988), CIDs Ramdas and Vijayan are back for another wacky adventure. After a priceless gold crown is stolen from India, Ramdas (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Srinivasan) are sent to the United States to retrieve it. The only clues they have is a pseudonym ("Paul Barber") and a piece of a torn shirt. In the States, the two remain as helpless and clueless as they were in the two prequel films and realize that this is their toughest case yet. While Akkare Akkare Akkare is lacking in the poignant drama that made its predecessor films so endearing, it makes up for it by being the funniest movie in the trilogy. A Malayalam comedy classic that is still remembered more than 15 years after its release.