The Other Side of Aspen V

A NEW GENERATION OF FALCON-MEN STEAMS-UP THE SLOPES! Breathtaking Falcon Exclusive newcomer Jimmy Mcquire continues the tradition of sensual exploration and erotic abandon established more than twenty years ago by cameo star Mike Flynn and his lusty comrades in FVP-001, 'The Other Side of Aspen.' Join Lifetime Exclusive Matthew Rush, plus Falcon Exclusives Vince Ditonno and Lindon Hawk; along with a lusty entourage of co-stars including debut Exclusive Timmy Thomas, Leo Bramm, Brad Benton, Joe Foster, Eric Leneau, Braden Lynx, Matt Majors, Alec Martinez, Michel Mattel, Aaron Osborn, Jackson Price, Trey Rexx, Anthony Shaw, and Brett Wilde, for a swirling snowstorm of unbridled erotic adventure amidst the white-capped peaks of Aspen.