"The Other Side of Paradise" is a highly entertaining comedy about a girl named Rose who embarks on a journey of self-discovery on the way to her first gallery opening. Along the way, she picks up Alex, the newly single friend she's always had feelings for, and her misfit younger brother Jamie, who recently was released from prison. On the road trip, the trio encounter off-the-wall characters and hilarious cameos that chew up the Texas countryside. In the end, the three must come to grips with their own issues of trust, abandonment, love, and ultimately hope.