In 2009, Sprague Theobald and his family set sail for the infamous Northwest Passage, the Arctic sea route connecting the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans. Since 1906 a staggering number have died trying. From Newport, RI, through the Arctic, down to Seattle, it would be a five month, 8500 mile trek filled with deadly danger from ice, predators, personal conflict and severe weather. Reuniting his children and stepchildren after a divorce fifteen years earlier, the family embarked with untold hurts, and unspoken mistrusts. Mother Nature's fury, and personality clashes threatened to tear the crew apart. The Other Side of the Ice a film of survival, adventure and ultimately redemption.