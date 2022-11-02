Not Available

The Other Side of the Mirror: Bob Dylan Live at the Newport Folk Festival

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

1963 "North Country Blues" "With God On Our Side" "Talkin' World War III Blues" "Who Killed Davey Moore?" "Only a Pawn in Their Game" "Blowin' In The Wind" 1964 "Mister Tambourine Man" Johnny Cash sings "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" Joan Baez sings "Mary Hamilton" "It Ain't Me Babe" "With God On Our Side" "Chimes of Freedom" 1965 "If You Gotta Go, Go Now" "Love Minus Zero/No Limit" "Maggie's Farm" "Like a Rolling Stone" "Mr Tambourine Man" "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue"

Cast

Bob DylanHimself
Joan BaezHerself
Johnny CashHimself

View Full Cast >

Images