The Other Side of The Sex

A documentary that shines a spotlight on the unsung male performers who support the world of adult video, which has grown into a massive industry with annual sales of 55 billion yen in the 30 years since its inception. Its co-directors Enoki Yujiro and Takahara Hidekazu are adult video veterans who know the business back to front. 20 highly individual male adult video performers appear, from legendary virtuoso Kato Taka to handsome new generation star Kuroda Masatoshi. Through behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, it sheds light on their diverse views on life and women, their philosophies regarding sex, and their dedication to their profession.