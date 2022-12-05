The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates

Not Available

Based upon the novel of the same name. The book is based on the true story of two men with the same name who lived just blocks away from each other in Baltimore and ended up in very different places. Author Moore became a Rhodes Scholar, Army Officer, White House Fellow and currently is the CEO of a major New-York based antipoverty foundation, Robin Hood. The other Wes Moore is serving a life prison term for taking part in a robbery where an off-duty policeman was killed. It’s a story that shows that family support and societal intervention play an important role in shaping the lives of young men in the inner city.