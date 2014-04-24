2014

The Other Woman

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 2014

Studio

LBI Productions

After discovering her boyfriend is married, a woman (Cameron Diaz) tries to get her ruined life back on track. But when she accidentally meets the wife he’s been cheating on (Leslie Mann), she realizes they have much in common, and her sworn enemy becomes her greatest friend. When yet another affair is discovered (Kate Upton), all three women team up to plot mutual revenge on their cheating, lying, three-timing SOB.

Cast

Cameron DiazCarly Whitten
Leslie MannKate King
Kate UptonAmber
Don JohnsonFrank
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauMark King
Taylor KinneyPhil

Images