Known by music fans as the birthplace of Jimi Hendrix and grunge rock, there is a new music scene brewing in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle hip hop artists are redefining the genre and exploding onto the national scene as they attempt to capitalize on the do-it-yourself digital age of the music world. Some have found success, but others wonder if the dream of “making it” in a crowded industry is still attainable. While the fame and attention mounts, gain a firsthand look at the eclectic mix of artists that define northwest hip hop, as they work to conquer a genre that has long been inaccessible to a city void of major labels. THIS IS THE OTHERSIDE.