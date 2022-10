Not Available

In 1985, a celebrated exorcist trapped a horrific demon inside a ouija board. Thinking the board to be a game, his son played without obeying the rules, and let the demon loose. In order to save his son, the exorcist sent him far away until the demon could be destroyed. Thirty years later, and after his death, his grandson finds the board and makes the same mistake his father did. Now the evil is back and roaming the earth to terrorize those responsible for its imprisonment.