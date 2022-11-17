Not Available

The Out-Sider

    Alexa and Suzie are old college roommates. Alexa comes from the Midwest where there is no "gay community". Suzie has given up on men and embraced her love for women. But how can she come out to her sweet but naive friend? They meet at "The Cup", a local gay hot spot where her flamboyant brother Jamie works as a waiter. The LGBT coffee shop sets the scenery for an interesting and hilarious dialogue between the two girls and we soon discover there's more to this outsider than we could've guessed.

