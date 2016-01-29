2016

Being teased for his color, Johnny the white koala joins a traveling carnival with Hamish, a Tasmanian devil, and Higgens, a photographer monkey as talent agents. On the way through the Australian outback desert, the trailer they are in comes loose and crashes. Johnny must live up to the hero status Hamish presents him as while the outback locals try to rescue a kidnapped koala from Bog, a giant crocodile and his dingo lackeys.