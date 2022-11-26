Not Available

Siegmund Lubin's 1903 film illustrating The Outcast and the Bride survives and is the only vestige of Lubin's myriad attempts at coordinating sound and film extant today. With words by Howard Wall and music by Allen May, the song was published in Philadelphia by Joseph Morris. The morality tale of two friends, Kate and Alice, was a perfect vehicle for an illustrated song...Shot in Lubin's glass-enclosed studio atop 912 Arch Street, the film was originally 250 feet. The surviving footage at the Library of Congress contains six shots utilising four different sets but seems to be missing footage.