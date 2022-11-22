The Outcome

Not Available

Film director Mikel de Garay and the attractive young producer Andrea Bilbao, who hide an obscure past, are going to make a film based on the latest novel by Rosendo Carballo, a successful writer with homosexual tendencies who has put an end to his marriage of convenience and is sharing his life with a young gay man. Rosendo is going to meet with Mikel and Andrea, and three friends of the writer, Fernando, Beatriz and Nacho, join the group. Conflict arises unexpectedly when the characters start to play a dangerous game: digging around in their respective pasts in the hope that this will produce a catharsis.