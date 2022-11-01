The Outdoorsmen: Blood, Sweat & Beers

Not Available

Once a year, an exclusive group of men travels to a top-secret location somewhere in the wooded mountains of Washington State to compete in an all-day event they call The Outdoorsmen. They battle their way through a series of events that combine physical challenges with high-speed beer chugging. For the past 4 years, this dedicated group has competed relentlessly to bask in the glory of winning the coveted title of Outdoorsmen Champion. As we examine the lives and friendships of the "Veteran" and "Newbie" Outdoorsmen, we discover a tradition of male bonding and whole-hearted dedication to a competition that pushes its players through events like DEATH RACE 3000, THE HATCHET TOSS, and BLIND MAN'S BEER.