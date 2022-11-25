The Outer Limits: The New Series: Time Travel and Infinity

Not Available

The consequences of time travel are the thematic framework for this compilation of episodes from the revamped Outer Limits anthology series, produced for the Showtime network. The six stories compiled here are indicative of the new version's competent but uneventful nature; scripting, performances, and direction (all hampered by the program's low budget) rarely live up to the plots' potential or the drama and suspense of the original series. Amanda Plummer's Emmy-winning turn as a scientist who travels 50 years into the past to commit a murder in the Season Two episode "A Stitch in Time" is the highlight of the disc; the rest (culled from the series' seven-season run) offer well-worn variations on time travel themes. The full-frame disc includes "The Outer Limits Story," which offers talking-head interviews with executive producers Pen Densham and Mark Stern, as well as featurettes on each episode.