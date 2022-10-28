Not Available

The Outlaw League

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Productions La Fête Inc.

Nicolas loves baseball. Every day during vacation he and his friends meet at the town’s old baseball field to play their favourite game... Until one infamous day at the start of summer when Nicolas discovers that the gates to the field have been locked and that old boards and assorted junk are strewn across what used to be the baseball diamond. It seems the town council has decided to use the grounds as a dump. The kids are outraged.They decide to contest this decision, to defend their territory.

Cast

Guy ThauvetteJérémie
Charlie GillespieTiger
Uapshkuss ThernishPic-pic
Valérie BlaisLa mairesse du village
Raymond CloutierThéo
André MélançonGaston

View Full Cast >

Images