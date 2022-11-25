The Outsider: Mean Streets

Not Available

“Can’t you take me out of here?” “Is it that hard? Why is it so damn hard?” The lives of Misong, an indebted prostitute living in a red-light district, and Geunhee, her parasitic pimp, may be the most vile and futile on earth. The harder they try to escape, the deeper they fall into the pit. Every day, survival becomes a war. Every day, Misong grows more and more exhausted, deprived of any hope. She also grows to resent Geunhee, a jobless burden. Geunhee is and always has been a patronizing deadbeat. One day, when Geunhee gathers the spirit to find a work, he encounters a familiar street thug who offers him dangerous opportunity that he cannot refuse. Geunhee now stands at a fork in the road where he must decide. A tragic love story between a girl and a man living in the gutter... It’s an outsider's (Ddaraji) life that cares for no one and no one cares about...