The Owl In Daylight (Philip K. Dick is here) looks closer at the intellectual heritage of one the most legendary science fiction writers that ever lived: Philip K. Dick (1928 1982). Among the people who still admire him, nearly thirty years after his death, are designer Philippe Starck, writer Jonathan Lethem, robot builder David Hanson and director Paul Verhoeven. And all of them can testify that the world is getting more and more like a Philip K. Dick novel. The documentary mirrors the sometimes bizar story of the last years of his life with the often visionary thoughts he displayed in his work.