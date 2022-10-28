Not Available

The Ox

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Josephson & Nykvist HB

In desperation brought on by near-starvation, Helge Roos kills his master's ox and feeds it to his wife and baby daughter. No-one suspects anything until the meat is finished and Helge tries to sell the hide at a local market. He is spotted by the local vicar and, wracked with guilt, confesses. The vicar assures him that if he gives himself up, he'll be treated leniently, but Helge's sentence is far harsher than anyone predicted...

Cast

Stellan SkarsgårdHelge Roos
Ewa FrölingElfrida Roos
Max von SydowVicar
Liv UllmannMaria Gustavsson
Erland JosephsonSigvard Silver
Lennart HjulströmSvenning Gustavsson

