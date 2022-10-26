The Ox-Bow Incident

Gil Carter and Art Croft ride into a small Nevada town plagued by cattle thieves. Initially suspected of being the rustlers themselves, Carter and Croft eventually join a posse out to get the criminals, who also may be involved in a recent shooting. When the posse closes in on a group that could be the fugitives, they must decide on a course of action, with numerous lives hanging in the balance.
|Dana Andrews
|Donald Martin
|Mary Beth Hughes
|Rose Mapen/Rose Swanson
|Anthony Quinn
|Juan Martínez/Francisco Morez
|Jane Darwell
|Jenny Grier
|Matt Briggs
|Judge Daniel Tyler
|Frank Conroy
|Maj. Tetley
