1943

The Ox-Bow Incident

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1943

Studio

20th Century Fox

Gil Carter and Art Croft ride into a small Nevada town plagued by cattle thieves. Initially suspected of being the rustlers themselves, Carter and Croft eventually join a posse out to get the criminals, who also may be involved in a recent shooting. When the posse closes in on a group that could be the fugitives, they must decide on a course of action, with numerous lives hanging in the balance.

Cast

Dana AndrewsDonald Martin
Mary Beth HughesRose Mapen/Rose Swanson
Anthony QuinnJuan Martínez/Francisco Morez
Jane DarwellJenny Grier
Matt BriggsJudge Daniel Tyler
Frank ConroyMaj. Tetley

View Full Cast >

Images