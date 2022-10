Not Available

The Oxbow Cure is a winter tale of Lena, a middle-aged woman who has recently been diagnosed with a life-altering disease. In an attempt to come to terms with her transforming body, she leaves her home in the city for a new life in remote northern Ontario. While exploring the natural world outside her cottage, she begins to create an interior routine. A frozen lake, mere steps from her front door, is a source of both fear and fascination.