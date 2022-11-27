The Pace of Water

Not Available

Domenico, an old shepherd, spends his days with his sheep in high altitude, without electricity or water. Nisida, a 90-year-old widow, moved by her faith, decides to undertake a pilgrimage to the Hermitage of San Bartolomeo. Nicola, a retired fisherman, lives with a white cat in the ruins of his village. Three solitary figures, in the land of Abruzzo, resilient to time and carrying on the old ways, who tune into the “pace of the water.” A contemplative and atmospheric homage to the ancient peasant tradition, as well as a farewell nod to a vanishing way of life.