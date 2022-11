Not Available

When they were children, siblings Sergio and Teresa made a promise to never leave each other. That unhealthy co-dependence continues on into adulthood, with Teresa proving to be a violent schizophrenic who's set off any time someone threatens to come between her and her brother. Sergio Véjar (camera operator in some Luis Buñuel's most popular films) writes and directs this strange story "based on true facts" with some reminiscences of Buñuel's melodramas.