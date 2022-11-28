The Pain and the Pity

Not Available

The third – and presumably final – instalment in the mercurial ‘Christies’ animated features by the equally mercurial bad boy of British animation, Phil Mulloy. Mister Christie and the others return for one last time to try and work out exactly who they are. A serial killer is loose deep under the streets of London. Raw, roughly hewn images knitted together with a unique system of narrative structuring, bashed into existence using the tools and resources of our age and plastered onto the big screen with the customary ‘take it or leave it’ Mulloy energy.