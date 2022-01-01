1993

The Paint Job

    September 29th, 1993

    Second Son Publications

    "Taav's first feature occupies the same setting and psychological territory as David Lynch's visions of small-town America. About a love triangle, involving house painter Wesley (Patton), his boss Willie (Pastorelli) and Willie's sensitive, vulnerable wife Margaret (Neuwirth), the film turns into a picture of hidden desires, romantic dreams and dangerous obsessions... An unsettling film in which ideas, tone and texture unite with quietly confident storytellin". TIME OUT Film Guide

    		Bebe NeuwirthMargaret
    		Robert PastorelliWillie
    		Casey SiemaszkoCal
    		Mark Boone JuniorTom
    		Will PattonWesley

