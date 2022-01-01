The Paint Job

1993

"Taav's first feature occupies the same setting and psychological territory as David Lynch's visions of small-town America. About a love triangle, involving house painter Wesley (Patton), his boss Willie (Pastorelli) and Willie's sensitive, vulnerable wife Margaret (Neuwirth), the film turns into a picture of hidden desires, romantic dreams and dangerous obsessions... An unsettling film in which ideas, tone and texture unite with quietly confident storytellin". TIME OUT Film Guide