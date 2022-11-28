The Painting of Evil

Not Available

Specialized in abstract art, Hsu Pao-Ching is a middle-aged painter who struggles in his career. By chance, he begins giving at art lessons in a prison, where he discovers that Chou Chang-Ting, one of the inmates, has great talent for painting. He holds am exhibition of Chou’s works, however as Chou committed random attacks and killed several people, a protest is staged against it. In the end, Hsu gets hurt and the exhibition is withdrawn. Hsu cannot understand why the public cannot appreciate art without prejudice and decides to approach the victims’ family. Moreover, Hsu goes to Chou’s old family home in search of the inspiration for Chou’s paintings.