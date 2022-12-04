The Pajama Men - Versus Vs Versus

Not Available

Massively inventive, wet-your-pants funny and totally indescribable, the Pajama Men - otherwise known as Shenoah Allen, Mark Chavez and their musical accomplice, Indie folk hero luminous Craft - bring their internationally acclaimed split-second character switches and lightning speed multiple storylines to DVD for the very first time. In a performance that moves faster than Usain Bolt with a tailwind, the Pajama Men ricochet through a series of tight fictions and strange imaginings. From a bat that plays chess and time-travelling camels to the great Roman warriors and a ballad-singing love-maker who offers less-than-wise sex tips, this dynamic duo shape-shifts through dozens of distinctive characters with as little as a crinkling of the brow.