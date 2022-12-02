The palaces

Not Available

meet one's memory An unknown actor, Mo-bum, receives an unexpected farewell notice from his girlfriend, Seul-bi, and drinks to the point where he loses his memory. And the next day, I wake up from Deoksugung Palace somehow. While wandering around Deoksugung Palace, the model meets her ex-girlfriend Hee-jung there. Gyeongbokgung Palace, her film camera Chloe, a Korean-French woman, traveled to Korea for the first time. She stays at the Airbnb accommodation run by Hee-jung and Jong-nam, where she meets a man named Seok-hyun. Chloe, whose hobby is taking pictures with film cameras, goes to Gyeongbokgung Palace with Seok-hyun. Changdeokgung Palace, Last Movie Sung-joon, who earned his bachelor's degree in film production in New York, will return home after finishing his international studies due to his family's economic situation. He visits Changdeokgung Palace alone in frustration and decides to film a movie there that may be the last of his life.