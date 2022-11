Not Available

White-collar salesman Yan (Sammo Hung) comes so close to dying in a traffic accident that the doctors prematurely pronounce him dead! When he awakens from his coma, he discovers that the doctors have transplanted his genitals to a young wealthy executive named Michael (Kenny Bee). After failing to win back his manhood, Yan realizes that Michael is as much a victim as he; and an unlikely friendship develops between the two men.