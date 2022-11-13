The Paley Center Salutes NBC's 90th Anniversary

Not Available

From "The Golden Girls" to "The Good Place," from "The Rockford Files" to "This Is Us," from Jack, to Johnny, to Jay, to Jimmy, the rich and prolific history of NBC is celebrated. Five-time Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer will serve as host. Grammer is, of course, best known in television history as Frasier Crane, who was first introduced on NBC on "Wings" before moving on to "Cheers" and then "Frasier" - tying the record for the longest-running (non-animated) character on television at 20 years with James Arness from "Gunsmoke."