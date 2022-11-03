The Palm Beach Girl

Not Available

Emily Bennett, arriving in Palm Beach on a train, puts her head out of the window and her face is smudged black from the locomotive's coal smoke. She is mistaken for a black girl and this embarrasses her two aunts who are hoping to join the Palm Beach social set. She later fails to impress playboy Jack Trotter when she bungles the christening of his motor-boat. Late she runs into some bootleggers who are loading liquor onto Jack's boat with intent to steal the boat. They have no wish of anyone knowing their intentions, so they kidnap Emily. As it turns out, the gangsters would have been better off by just leaving Emily where she was.