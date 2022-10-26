1942

The Palm Beach Story

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

November 6th, 1942

Studio

Paramount

Gerry and Tom Jeffers are finding married life hard. Tom is an inventor/ architect and there is little money for them to live on. They are about to be thrown out of their apartment when Gerry meets rich businessman being shown around as a prospective tenant. He gives Gerry $700 to start life afresh but Tom refuses to believe her story and they quarrel. Gerry decides the marriage is over and heads to Palm Beach for a quick divorce but Tom has plans to stop her.

Cast

Joel McCreaTom Jeffers
Mary AstorThe Princess Centimillia
Rudy ValléeJohn D. Hackensacker III
Sig ArnoToto
Robert WarwickMr. Hinch
Arthur Stuart HullMr. Osmond

