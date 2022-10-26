The Palm Beach Story

Gerry and Tom Jeffers are finding married life hard. Tom is an inventor/ architect and there is little money for them to live on. They are about to be thrown out of their apartment when Gerry meets rich businessman being shown around as a prospective tenant. He gives Gerry $700 to start life afresh but Tom refuses to believe her story and they quarrel. Gerry decides the marriage is over and heads to Palm Beach for a quick divorce but Tom has plans to stop her.
|Joel McCrea
|Tom Jeffers
|Mary Astor
|The Princess Centimillia
|Rudy Vallée
|John D. Hackensacker III
|Sig Arno
|Toto
|Robert Warwick
|Mr. Hinch
|Arthur Stuart Hull
|Mr. Osmond
