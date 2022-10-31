The Pandora Project: Are You Ready to Awaken?

Not Available

The Pandora Project - A film about breaking free from the ego and awaken to your Self In the captivating film 'The Pandora Project' we journey deep into our minds to search for the part of the mind that is responsible for all the pain, misery and suffering in our lives and in the world - the ego. We get close and personal with dedicated seekers, we investigate how we become the persons that we are, and we receive words of wisdom from Eckhart Tolle, Jiddu Krishnamurti, Adyashanti, Dr Kenneth Wapnick and the Dalai Lama. Join us on the greatest journey you will ever take - from a painful life with the ego to the glorious life of your true Self. Are you ready to awaken?