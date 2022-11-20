Not Available

The Paper

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Paper is a documentary about The Daily Collegian, a student run newspaper at Pennsylvania State University. It looks at the challenges of modern journalism through the staff of a university newspaper. The young journalists struggle with all the problems of other regional and national newspapers: declining circulation, impediments to investigative reporting and critical response of the coverage. While at one level it portrays the challenges journalists, it's also a study of students learning the craft of journalism.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images