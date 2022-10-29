The Paper Brigade

Not Available

A 14 year old boy named Gunther moves to a small town with his parents and little brother. He meets up with a group of overly charitable paper boys who want him to sub for their friend while he's out of town. Gunther agrees so he can get enough money for concert tickets to take his blonde and beautiful crush too, all the while dealing with Chad, her wannabe boyfriend and his bully friends. All in all, Gunther learns to respect himself and other people and to have fun during it all.