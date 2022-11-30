The Paper Magician

Not Available

A young student at the Tagis Praff School for the Magically Inclined, where she’s assigned an apprenticeship in paper magic, despite her dreams of casting spells on metal. She ultimately learns of the extraordinary dangers of forbidden magic. After an excisioner — a practitioner of dark magic — rips her teacher’s heart from his chest, she must face the evil magician and embark on an adventure that will take her into the chambers of his still-beating heart and reveal the very soul of the man.