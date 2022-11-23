Not Available

An intoxicating flower; a metaphorical insect; a longing reach across the centuries. The Parable of the Tulip Painter and the Fly is a philosophical search drenched in luminous colours and sparkling light. The film was shot on colour reversal, entirely hand-processed and re-printed on the optical printer. "Having grown the exquisite tulip, I feel deeply under its spell--an affliction shared by an artist from another time and place, yet the dilemma we faced was shared: to fall for such a luxurious and temporary beauty raised a fear (a reminder--a fly) of the transience of life" - CP